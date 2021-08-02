FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A teen driver was arrested June 21, one month after he allegedly tossed a drink at another motorist during a road rage encounter on Buford Highway.
The incident happened May 21 near the Gwinnett County line. Investigators said the 19-year-old from Grayson turned himself in to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of simple battery.
The male victim told deputies a speeding truck swerved into his lane and cut him off to avoid rear ending a vehicle in the next lane. He confronted the truck’s driver when they reached the intersection of James Burgess Road. The victim told deputies the driver cussed him out, flipped him off and threw a drink at him.
