Forsyth residents report scam involving cash demands

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Sheriff’s Office recently advised residents about a scam involving someone pretending to be a deputy.
According to the agency, several residents reported received the scam phone calls Nov. 26.
The Sheriff’s Office said the caller told residents they missed jury duty and demanded money, instructing the complainants to put their payments in a drop box at the Forsyth County jail.
Department officials said no Sheriff’s Office employees would ever call residents demanding money.
Anyone who receives a suspected scam call is urged to write down the phone number, the name the caller uses and take note of any other pertinent details then report it to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.