FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were called to an aggravated battery report along Knight Lane on Oct. 20.
Officers are still investigating the incident. According to deputies, the victim said she was attacked by a suspect as she took a photo of the suspect’s license plate. No other details were provided by the Sheriff’s Office, nor had any arrests had been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.