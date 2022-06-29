Forsyth police arrest woman for damaging home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported a woman to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office June 18 after she allegedly refused to leave his home and heavily damaged the interior.
The man, who met with deputies down the street from the house, said he had no relationship to the woman, but had been letting her stay at his home on Fernbank Drive to help her out. He said the woman had been living with him for about two months and said he believes she is a “professional squatter.” He said whenever he asked her to leave, she refused because “she has not been served with eviction paperwork,” according to the report.
The man said the woman began destroying things in the house because he did not respond to her text messages while he was at work. When deputies arrived at the house to investigate, they saw the woman “pushing a table out of the front door and onto the porch.” The porch and front yard were strewn with furniture, according to the report.
When deputies attempted to speak with the woman, she became upset and refused to answer questions, according to the report. Upon walking inside the house, deputies noticed a couch was flipped over, there was glass “all over the floor” and a lamp was damaged.
In the living room, deputies reported that two lamps, a TV wall mount and a fish tank were damaged.
“[The fish tank] was also filled with something red as the water was a dark red color,” a deputy wrote in the report. “[The man] advised there was supposed to be two fish in it, but I did not see anything alive in it…”
In the laundry room area, two sets of folding wooden doors had been ripped off their hinges and were laying on the floor. The man’s vacuum cleaner had also been damaged, according to the report.
The woman said she wanted to report things of hers that were missing, including sunglasses, jewelry and fabric softener. The man said “he had no idea what she was talking about.”
The man showed deputies texts from the woman in which she told the man she had damaged certain items, according to the report. The man said he wanted to press charges.
When deputies attempted to arrest the woman, she would not stand up, so they each attempted to grab one of her arms to lift her up. The woman “flailed her arm” at one deputy and attempted to kick the other, according to the report.
Ashleigh Rollins, 29, of Alpharetta, was arrested and charged with second degree criminal damage to property.