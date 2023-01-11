Forsyth investigating possible murder/suicide involving father, daughter

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent murder/suicide involving a man and his special needs daughter on Jan. 8.
The deceased, identified as Jerry and Megan Frix, were discovered by a visiting health aide. Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a Jan. 11 press release that the Major Crimes Unit Detectives believe that the father is the likely actor in the apparent murder/suicide.
“There can be no justification for the loss of life, and we need to insure that people know that they can reach out for help by calling 988 and be instantly connected to a crisis counselor,” Freeman said in the release.
The FCSO is still investigating the details of the incident before making a final ruling on the cause of death and circumstances.
