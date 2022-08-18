Forsyth deputies chase suspects wanted on warrants

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman wanted on arrest warrants in Georgia and Florida led Forsyth County deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase late last month, authorities said.
According to an incident report, a deputy parked on McFarland Parkway on July 22, received word from their patrol vehicle’s radar system that a passing vehicle had been flagged as a wanted suspect for failure to appear in DeKalb County and a nationwide extradition warrant for fraud in Florida.
The deputy began following the vehicle down McFarland Parkway and stopped the vehicle on Union Hill Road.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, driven by a male subject and with a female passenger, the vehicle sped away, “attempting to evade capture.”
The vehicle was found a short way away, hidden in a business’s parking lot with its lights deactivated. The driver was placed under arrest and told deputies that his passenger, the vehicle’s registered owner, had fled on foot. The woman was found a short distance away, attempting to enter a warehouse business and ringing its rear doorbell.
Both the man and woman were arrested and transported to the Forsyth County Jail.