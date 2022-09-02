Forsyth deputies arrest suspect in vehicle break-in

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was found allegedly attempting to break into a north Forsyth County home has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home on Elmo Road in north Forsyth County on Aug. 15 after residents called 911 and reported that a suspicious person was trying to enter their home. Residents said they had to hold the door to their home closed to keep the man from forcing his way in.
At the scene, deputies located and detained the man, and discovered that he had already illegally entered a vehicle at the home.
Deputies attempted to learn why the man was at the home but said that it was difficult to understand him due to his speech pattern. The man eventually told deputies he had come to the home “to do his laundry” and had gotten there driving a truck parked nearby.
The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft entering auto.