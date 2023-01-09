Forsyth deputies arrest son in parents' stabbing

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Cumming man hours after he allegedly stabbed his parents, leaving the father dead and the mother seriously wounded.
Deputies responded to the call on Jan. 8 regarding a stabbing in Cumming. The suspect’s father was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect’s mother was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The suspect, Catlin Boswell, 36, is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Boswell fled the scene before the police arrived. Police located Boswell traveling near Whitfield County. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. The sheriff credited the arrest to the teamwork of county law enforcement and first responders and said the office’s victim support services are assisting the Boswell family.
Boswell is held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail while the investigation continues.