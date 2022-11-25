Forsyth deputies arrest driver for speeding, narcotics

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities arrested a man on narcotics charges during a traffic stop on Ga. 400.
Incident reports said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the 19-year-old Covington man Oct. 29 after he passed a patrol vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with emergency lights flashing, traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour.
During the traffic stop, deputies found multiple open bottles of liquor, over an ounce of marijuana and a Glock 45 handgun. Deputies also learned the driver was wanted out of Rockdale County on theft warrants.
The driver was charged with possession of marijuana, speeding and improper passing of an emergency vehicle, and was taken to the Forsyth County Jail.
Deputies said the driver was also found in possession of several bank cards that did not belong to him.