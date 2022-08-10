Forsyth County woman cited for theft of items in Milton

MILTON, Ga. –– A Forsyth County woman was charged with theft by shoplifting and issued a criminal trespass warning July 15 after security officials at Walmart on Windward Parkway confronted her for allegedly skip scanning items at self-checkout.
A loss prevention employee stated he saw a woman on security footage skip scan a total of $188 in merchandise. He then detained the woman in his office, and while waiting for police to arrive, she left the scene. The store official made note of her license plate and gave it to police.
Loss prevention stated although all merchandise was recovered, they wanted to prosecute.
Police ran the vehicle tag and learned the car was registered in Forsyth County. A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted the female, who, according to authorities, admitted to the incident at Walmart. She told police she had panicked because her daughter was crying and then decided to leave the store.