Forsyth County woman arrested for misuse of 911

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office last week after allegedly making dozens of false alarm calls to the county’s emergency 911 center.
Deputies were dispatched to a home on Wynfield Drive in southwest Forsyth County on July 8 and met with a 46-year-old female resident of the home. The woman allegedly told deputies that she and her father were having a disagreement about their air conditioner unit, stating that the 911 call was a false alarm.
According to incident reports, deputies determined the woman had previously called the county’s dispatch 31 times since May 2022. None of the calls had resulted in an incident report being completed. The woman had previously been arrested by the sheriff’s office in November 2020.
Deputies secured warrants for the woman’s arrest and transported her to the Forsyth County Detention Center.