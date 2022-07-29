Forsyth County traffic arrest leads to statewide drug bust

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — A Forsyth County DUI arrest that uncovered more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine in early July, has resulted in multiple arrests and drug seizures by the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth Drug Task Force throughout the North Georgia area.
Authorities say that two people were arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on July 4, after being stopped while allegedly failing to maintain lane on Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road. An investigation of the vehicle’s driver led deputies to uncover over 70 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun from the vehicle.
The vehicle’s driver, Brian Vasques, 28, of Roswell, and passenger, Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Investigative leads from the arrests allegedly led members of the drug task force to a narcotics stash house in Buckhead, a drug warehouse in Alpharetta and a methamphetamine lab in Ellijay.
From search warrants on the alleged stash house and drug warehouse, authorities seized 30 ounces of Fentanyl, 14 ounces of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine and methamphetamine, rifles, handguns and “Multiple leg chains and handcuffs.”
Authorities arrested two people as a result of the search warrants. A male suspect in Alpharetta was jailed on drug trafficking charges and probation violation, and a female suspect in Buckhead was charged with trafficking fentanyl.
Officers and agents from multiple state and regional organizations also executed a search warrant at the alleged drug lab in Ellijay, a rural property in Gilmer County, and located methamphetamine processing materials, packaging materials and about 3 pounds of methamphetamine.
Authorities also found several packages containing a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the alleged drug lab.
No arrests were made during the Gilmer County search, as no one was located at the residence.
The Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth Drug Task Force is a multi-agency task force formed in 2018 to specifically target drug manufacturing and sales in the North Atlanta area.
This investigation, which is reportedly ongoing, involved members of Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth Drug Task Force, the Alpharetta Police Department, the Sandy Springs Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, the Appalachian Drug Task Force, the FBI Dalton Task Force and the DEA.