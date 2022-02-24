Forsyth County teen allegedly shoots friend while ‘playing’ with parent’s handgun

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen Feb. 19 after law enforcement said he and a friend had been playing with a handgun while home alone.
Detectives believe alcohol and drugs may have been involved.
According to the Forsyth County Sherriff’s Office, the injured teen was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition. The teen accused of firing the gun is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he faces two charges, including aggravated battery and minor in possession of a firearm.
Deputies responded to a 911 call of a person shot at The Villages at Castleberry Subdivision in Cumming on Feb. 19, where they discovered two 16-year-old boys who had allegedly been “playing” with a handgun belonging to one of their parents.
The sheriff’s office said the teens had loaded and unloaded the gun several times, when suddenly one of them pointed the gun at the other and discharged a single round, striking his friend in the abdomen.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that as of Feb. 22, she did not know if the injured teen had been released from the hospital.
“We have no updates on the case,” Miller said.
While both teens attend school within Forsyth County, no other details pertaining to the incident, or their names have been released.
The incident remains under investigation.