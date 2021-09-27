Forsyth County teacher charged with sex offense

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A Forsyth County middle school teacher was arrested in the Florida Panhandle on Sept. 20 for allegedly exposing himself.
Coby Shane Rosson, 35, of Douglasville, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure. The Forsyth County School District lists Rosson as a physical education and health teacher at DeSana Middle School in Alpharetta.
According to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a beachfront vacation rental condo in Fort Walton Beach after two guests spotted Rosson standing nude in a second-floor window that overlooked the pool.
One of the complainants provided a cell phone recording that showed Rosson allegedly committing a lewd sex act while looking at people in the swimming pool. The other witness, a woman floating in the pool, told officers she looked up and saw Rosson nude in the window staring at her.
There were children in the pool at the time, according to deputies.
When questioned, Rosson told officers he was drinking and he and his wife hadn’t had much “alone time.” He later said he “made a bad choice” and claimed the alcohol factored into his behavior, according to deputies.
