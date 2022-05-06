Forsyth County Sherriff's deputies arrest suspect for damage to property

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a previously unidentified driver April 18 for crashing a box truck into a horse statue in February.
A caller reported a box truck had “struck some horses in the median” at the intersection of Shiloh Road and McFarland Parkway Feb. 21. Deputies found obvious damage to a metal horse statue, a brick planter and the landscaping in the area, but the box truck had left the scene. The caller provided deputies with photographs of the truck, which is company-owned.
Deputies contacted the truck’s owner who stated the truck should have been parked in the city of Tucker, where it was receiving maintenance. He stated he had drivers who would have access to the truck but that nobody should have been driving it at the time. On Feb. 23, the owner emailed deputies with the driver’s identity.
Deputies spoke with the owner again on March 1. The owner told deputies he was “disappointed” with the suspect, but that he “had apologized and was a ‘stand up guy.’” Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, who said he was out of state and would contact deputies when he returned to Georgia the next day. He did not.
Deputies arrested the 30-year-old Snellville man April 18 for failure to report striking a fixed object.