Forsyth County records 2 motorcycle fatalities in 3 days

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two fatal motorcycle crashes that occurred in the county in three days.
Zachary Smith, 28, of Braselton, died April 17 after failing to navigate a curve while southbound on Little Mill Road near Paddocks Mill Drive. The sheriff’s office was notified of the crash around 1:40 p.m., and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just two days later, Dustin Darby, 39, of Waleska, died after crashing a motorcycle on the eastbound side of Matt Highway near McBrayer Road. Darby was pronounced dead on the scene.
Initial investigation found that Darby had failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a utility pole. Neither Darby nor the motorcycle were immediately noticeable to drivers. The sheriff’s office was notified of the crash around 9:45 a.m., but investigators believe the crash occurred sometime between 1:45 and 3:45 a.m.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Darby had been driving the motorcycle “at an excessive speed” prior to the crash.
Both fatalities remain under investigation.
— Jake Drukman