Forsyth County man dies while helping crashed driver

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man died and another was injured March 18 after they were struck by a vehicle on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane.
A Toyota Prius was traveling south on Peachtree Parkway around 7 a.m. when it made a sudden left turn onto the concrete median. Nearby citizens stopped to assist with the crashed vehicle, according to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Two citizens were attempting to open the driver’s side door when they were struck by a Dodge Durango that was traveling north on Peachtree Parkway. The Durango driver could not see the pedestrians due to the Prius being in the way, according to the press release
John Waldon, 48, was transported to Emory John’s Creek Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other pedestrian was transported to Northside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Specialists Unit continues to investigate the incident.
— Jake Drukman