FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Suwanee woman reported an online fraud attempt Aug. 23 involving a fake LinkedIn account.
The victim told deputies she applied for a job and thought she was communicating with a recruiter named “Cynthia Yaekle.” She said she provided Yaekle personal information through the virtual job site. She realized the account was fake when the supposed recruiter asked her to provide personal information on a different site outside of LinkedIn.
The victim also reported the alleged fraud to the Federal Trade Commission, according to deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.