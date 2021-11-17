FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A prisoner at the Forsyth County jail faces additional charges after he allegedly struck a deputy in the chest Nov. 7.
Adam Mitchell Wood, a 41-year-old Cumming man, was charged with simple battery against detention officer. Wood was at the jail on unrelated charges. He met a deputy who was entering his housing unit at the door and struck the officer in the chest with an open palm, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wood then ran back into the cell block’s day room.
It was unclear if the incident left the deputy with any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.