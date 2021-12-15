Forsyth County Inmate faces charge of kicking jail guard

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County jail got an additional charge tacked on after she allegedly attacked a jail guard Nov. 24.
Carlee Brooke Wilkie, 31, was charged with simple battery against law enforcement. The Cumming woman was originally booked into the county jail Oct. 15 for a domestic-related aggravated assault.
Deputies said she kicked one of the jailers twice in the leg while being escorted in the jail’s elevator.
