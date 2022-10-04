Forsyth County homeowner arrested for forgery, fraud

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for mortgage fraud and forgery for allegedly stealing nearly $50,000 in construction work from several Georgia companies.
The thefts were reported by company representatives in June and August, after multiple attempts to reach the man for payment.
Sheriff’s office incident reports said each of the companies completed work on the man’s home after receiving authorization from his homeowners insurance, but when time came to pay for the work, the man said he had not received a check from the company.
Company representatives later learned the homeowner had already cashed the check.
Police arrested the man at his home off Flat Stone Drive Sept. 20. He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail but has since been released on bail.