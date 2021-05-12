FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary at a toy gun factory along Piney Grove Road on April 19.
The break-in occurred at the temporary headquarters of Airsoft Depot in Cumming. Deputies found a glass door shattered, and the owner reported that some of the toy guns were missing.
No suspects had been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.
