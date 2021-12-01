Forsyth County Deputies nab two men seen racing on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies spotted two Roswell men they say were drag racing along Ga. 400 at speeds that eclipsed 100 mph on Nov. 17.
Enrique Barrera Jr., 22, and 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Barrera Jr., were both charged with racing and failure to maintain lane. The suspects live at the same address, according to arrest records. Their relationship was not clear.
An officer spotted the two men racing northbound on Ga. 400 from Peachtree Parkway. The vehicles swerved off road into gores, on-ramps and emergency lanes as the officer gave chase. The cars continued to race side by side and quickly hit speeds above 100 mph, according to deputies.
Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicles near Pendley Road and took both men into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.