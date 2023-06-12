Forsyth County deputies investigate shooting death

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in one death following a violent altercation between two men May 17.
The office reported receiving numerous calls regarding a shooting in progress at 2535 Ivy Street around 8 a.m. Deputies arrived at the scene within four minutes and located Hamilton Samuel Darwin, 23, of Cumming and Ja’Mychael Quintrez Peavy, 20, of Hampton.
Darwin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Peavy was in critical condition. The preliminary investigation showed the pair were temporary workers at the location. They had a physical altercation, produced firearms and shot each other, according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Office announced May 18 Peavy is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound, and detectives have obtained a felony murder arrest warrant for him.
Additional charges are pending, and the case is still under investigation.