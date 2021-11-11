FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a South Carolina man Oct. 26 after he reportedly got aggressive with workers at an Alpharetta apartment complex and a nearby car dealership.
Shane Wesley Cook, 31, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged with DUI and disorderly conduct. Deputies were called to the Walton Bluegrass Apartments along Oak Farm Drive for reports that an impaired man was in the lobby refusing to leave. The man was gone when deputies arrived. Employees said he was slurring his words and became unruly in the lobby.
A short time later, officers were dispatched to the scene of a similar report at Gateway Classic Cars, an auto showroom about a half mile away along McFarland Parkway. There, they encountered Cook, whom they said was visibly under the influence of alcohol. Deputies said Cook threatened employees at the dealership while they were speaking with him. Deputies arrested Cook and criminally trespassed him from the apartment complex as well as the dealership.
