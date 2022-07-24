Forsyth County deputies arrest couple for trafficking meth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Roswell man and a Gainesville woman July 4 for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.
A deputy pulled over the man’s vehicle on Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road after he allegedly failed to maintain his lane. The deputy noticed the man had slurred speech, but he denied having used any drugs or alcohol. During a field sobriety test, the deputy noticed signs of impairment, according to the report.
Another deputy arrived on scene and also noticed signs of impairment. The deputies then noticed the man had a handgun in his waistband and removed the gun from the man’s possession before placing him under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs. The man did not consent to a blood test.
Deputies then asked the woman to exit the vehicle, but she “became difficult” and the deputies told her she was under arrest for obstruction. Deputies found cocaine residue in a bag the woman was carrying, according to the report.
The deputies then searched the car, which allegedly contained two bags of methamphetamine, a bag of cocaine, a scale and mushrooms in the glove compartment. In the trunk, deputies then found 32 gallon-sized bags of methamphetamine, according to the report.
Deputies also found that the handgun the man was carrying was stolen out of Polk County.
Brian Vasques, 28, of Roswell and the 20-year-old Gainesville woman were taken to the Forsyth County Jail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.