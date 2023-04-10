Forsyth County authorities arrest 6 students for threats

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of six students who allegedly made threats against county schools March 31.
Sheriff Ron Freeman said the students were arrested for alleged bomb threats, death threats and threats to bring a gun to school.
Freeman said the threats were unsubstantiated, but he and Forsyth County Schools investigated the claims seriously. The arrests follow similar incidents at schools nationwide after the March 27 shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Freeman said more than 100 parents and students contacted him directly regarding one of the suspects, a 12-year-old who was arrested after a 12-hour investigation.
Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden and Freeman thanked students, parents and staff who had submitted tips regarding the threats using the P3 Campus app, an anonymous reporting service provided in partnership between the district and the Sheriff’s Office.
Bearden and Freeman said parents should speak to their children about the consequences of posting fake threats on social media, and school counselors will be available for additional support.
“It takes us working together as a community,” Freeman said. “It takes our parents and our students being willing to say something when they hear something or see something that doesn’t look right to help us avoid a tragedy right here in Forsyth County.”