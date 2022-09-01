Forsyth car owner reports theft of catalytic converter

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The catalytic converter of a vehicle parked at a north Forsyth County residence was cut off and stolen recently, authorities say.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a home on Punch Hammond Road on Aug. 11 and were told the homeowner had discovered a catalytic converter was missing while working on his vehicle.
The homeowner said he didn’t give anyone permission to remove the part, and he thinks the theft was recent, because there was no rust on the cuts.
No suspect has been identified and no security footage of the incident was available, the incident report said.