Forsyth authorities arrest man on hunting violations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrested a convicted felon Nov. 21 after responding to reports of illegal hunting on Fowler Hill Road.
Jackie Ray Adams, 37, of Dahlonega, was charged with hunting without big game license, hunting deer without fluorescent orange, hunting under the influence, hunting without a license, manufacture/deliver/distribute/possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I or II and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Wildlife officials were dispatched for reports of two men dragging a deer to a home on Fowler Hill Road. Officers arrived and found Adams and another man sawing the buck’s antlers off.
Adams could not produce a hunting license. He claimed he’d shot the deer with a crossbow behind the house, but conservation officers said it was obvious from the wound that the deer was killed with a firearm. They pressed Adams for answers and he admitted he used a Remington model rifle to shoot the buck in the Big Creek Greenway, the arrest report stated.
Officers reported finding two Ziploc bags of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in Adams’ pockets. The report stated that Adams admitted to using meth just before he “went into the woods,” according to officers. A background check showed he had prior felony convictions.
The man with Adams was not charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.