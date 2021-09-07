Former science teacher at Roswell school charged with rape of student

ROSWELL, Ga. — Robert Allen Vandel, 63, of Canton, a former science teacher at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology in Roswell, has been arrested on rape charges.
Investigators say he may have assaulted additional victims.
Roswell police spokesman Timothy Lupo said police began an investigation Aug. 31 into the alleged sexual assault of a child at the school, which serves children from kindergarten through eighth grade.
Online jail records show the incident may have taken place March 1, 2020, while Vandel was still employed at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology.
Lupo said the investigation led detectives to charge Vandel with rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes and false imprisonment of a child less than 14.
Roswell detectives, along with the Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, took Vandel into custody Sept. 2. He was arrested at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he was currently employed.
Vandel is the second teacher to be charged with sexual crimes against children in North Fulton in less than a week.
Sandy Springs police arrested Tarik Uduk, a 25-year-old employee at Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta, Aug. 30. He is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of obscene internet contact with a child.
Investigators are still working to determine if Uduk had any inappropriate contact with any of his students. Neither of the two schools are affiliated with each other.
Any other victims or persons with information about Vandel are encouraged to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by going to StopCrimeATL.org.
