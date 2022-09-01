Former Forsyth County Kroger worker arrested for theft

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former Forsyth County Kroger employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $112,000 using the store’s credit card refund transaction system.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the grocery store on Bethelview Road in Forsyth County on Aug. 9 and were told that the employee had stolen $112,882.74 in three fraudulent transactions on different dates.
The suspect allegedly used his position overseeing the store’s cashier and self-checkout areas to steal the money, initiating large refund transactions to his own debit card. During an interview with store management, the man allegedly admitted to taking the money, the incident report states.
Deputies arrested the man on Aug. 12 and charged him with felony theft by taking.