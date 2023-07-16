Former bank clerk suspected of theft

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The branch manager of American Commerce Bank on Medlock Bridge Road reported June 27 that a former employee’s register was short $7,200.
When the manager questioned the employee about the missing money, the teller said a customer came into the bank with a payroll check for around $700 in April but accidentally gave the customer more than $7,000. The teller was terminated.
The manager informed police of other mishaps with the employee. A different customer came to the bank and cashed a check for $1,100 in May, she said, but the teller never obtained the customer’s driver’s license to confirm the customer’s identity. Later, the manager discovered someone had fraudulently cashed the check, and the bank had to refund the account holder.
The manager could not provide an address for the employee, but believes he lives in Buckhead.
According to another bank employee, the bank has a team of attorneys drawing up a payment plan for the suspect to return the missing funds.