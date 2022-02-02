Forger raids Roswell woman's account of more than $5,000

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell woman notified police Jan. 24 she had been defrauded of close to $6,000 when someone copied her personal checks and raided her account at Associated Credit Union. She said she thinks the checks had been copied at the post office on Eves Road and then altered.
The victim provided copies of the bogus checks with a signature other than her own. The three checks were made out in the amounts of $899, $899 and $4,974.
There’s no known suspect information to date.
