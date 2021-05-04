MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man showed up at the Police Department April 21 to report a fraudulent $4,750 check had been cashed in his name.
The man said the check was cashed as a mobile deposit at a BB&T bank April 17 and made out to “Jeff Rose.” The victim showed police one of his actual checks, which had slight variations from the fake one that had been cashed. His name was also misspelled on the fake check.
