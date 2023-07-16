Footage shows suspect burglarizing business

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to J’s Asian Cafe on Jones Bridge Road in reference to an alarm July 2.
When police arrived, they noticed a window on the side of the business had been shattered, and, inside, they found cash registers open and empty.
Police reviewed video footage showing a suspect entering the business and retrieving cash from the registers. The manager of the store said the business usually keeps $200 of cash in the registers.
The manager and his wife believed the suspect was at the business the previous day and sat outside for a few minutes, also captured on video.
The scene was turned over to detectives.