Footage shows alleged use of force by Fulton County detention officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police released bodycam footage June 23 of a use of force incident that rendered a woman unconscious in the Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta earlier this month.

Police Chief John Robison said an investigation of the two Alpharetta Police Department officers who witnessed the event concluded June 13 and absolved the two of misconduct.

The two officers reported arresting a woman on charges of criminal trespass and public drunkenness around 3 p.m. June 5. The woman was transported to the North Fulton County Jail on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta.

In an officer’s bodycam footage, she is seen using profanities toward officers and requesting they call her mother. She appears to refuse to enter the intake machine that scans for weapons and takes a mugshot.

The woman is then seen sitting down in a nearby chair. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies assist in moving the woman to stand in front of the machine.

In the footage, Fulton County Sheriff’s detention officer Monique Clark places his hands around the woman’s neck and says, “I chokehold. I advise you to cooperate. Hold your face before you lose your breath. The choice is yours.”

The woman appears to briefly fall unconscious. After the incident, she tells jail staff she cannot breathe and does not feel good.

An Alpharetta police officer reportedly called an ambulance, and she was transported to North Fulton Hospital.

Following the incident, Clark was charged with felony aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer, as well as misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Fulton County’s unlawful use of force investigation of Clark is pending.