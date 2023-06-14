Flowery Branch man cited for drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Flowery Branch man May 21 on drug charges stemming from a late-night traffic stop.
Deputies reported observing a CUV traveling with no tag light at 3 a.m. on Browns Bridge and Keith Bridge roads and initiating a traffic stop. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped near Little Mill Road, the report states.
Deputies reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle while speaking to a woman in the driver’s seat and with Tobyas Batts, 35, who was in the passenger seat. The couple denied there were any drugs in the vehicle.
Deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia inside a black backpack in the vehicle, the report states. The woman told deputies the backpack was not hers, and Batts had asked her to switch seats with him before they were stopped.
Surveillance footage from a nearby QuikTrip gas station showed Batts driving the vehicle, the report states.
Batts was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and misdemeanor driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude, license plate light violation and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no posted bond amount.