Florida woman arrested for suspended license In Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a woman who had allegedly failed to maintain her lane on McGinnis Ferry Road near Faircroft Lane April 8.
The woman provided the deputy with her Florida drivers license, which had expired in March. The woman told the deputy that she was in the process of getting a new license, but that she had to be in Florida to get it. She also said she had arrived in Georgia three days earlier.
The deputy asked the woman if her license had been suspended, and the woman said it shouldn’t be, because she had paid all her tickets. When the deputy ran the woman’s license, he found that it was under two indefinite suspensions for unpaid traffic fines from 2021.
The deputy arrested the woman for driving with a suspended license.