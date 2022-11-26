Florida woman arrested by Dunwoody police for attempted fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have arrested a Florida woman allegedly caught in the act trying to pass a fake check using a stolen drivers license Oct. 28.
Officers responded to First Citizens Bank on the report of a fraud in progress and found a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. The woman, bank staff said, had also attempted to cash a $5,000 at the bank’s North Point branch, and was using a North Carolina driver’s license.
Bank staff had contacted the owner of the North Carolina driver’s license and were told the license and other items had been stolen from the owner’s vehicle last week in a different state.
Inside the suspect’s purse, police located a stolen check and debit cart, and a deposit slip for $50,000 owned by the accountholder.
The woman was charged with forgery, possession of stolen property and drug possession, and was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.