FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man spit on a deputy during an Aug. 30 arrest on Peachtree Parkway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Lawrence Allen Sutton, 66, was charged with simple battery against law enforcement officer and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
According to deputies, an officer was arresting Sutton for an active warrant out of Orlando, Florida. Sutton resisted while being taken into to custody and spit on the deputy.
