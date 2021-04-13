DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a strong-arm robbery report March 30 at a Shell gas station along Winters Chapel Road.
The 24-year-old victim told police a man pulled up to his vehicle as he was pumping gas and sold him an iPad for $300. When the victim pulled out his wallet to pay, the suspect snatched it and sped away. The victim reached into the car as the suspect took off and hung on as the car sped out of the parking lot. The driver made two abrupt turns to shake the victim loose, but hung on until he saw the robber pull a handgun from his waist, and he let go, according to police. The victim suffered abrasions to his knees and elbows from the fall. Video footage from gas station surveillance captured the chaotic exchange.
