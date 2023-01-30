Five arrested in Dunwoody vehicle burglary spree

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody arrested five teens Jan. 26 accused of burglarizing more than a dozen parked vehicles at Peachford Hospital and a Dunwoody apartment complex Jan. 26.
Police were called to 2300 Peachford Road at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 26 after receiving reports a vehicle burglary was in process at the Sterling Apartments. Police located multiple suspects “actively” breaking into cars, Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department said.
All four suspects fled the scene when police arrived but were quickly located climbing a fence behind a public storage facility on North Shallowford Road.
One suspect was apprehended as police established a perimeter around the area and four other suspects were located hiding together with help from a K9 unit from the Brookhaven Police Department, Cheek said.
A suspect who continued to flee, ignoring officer’s orders to stop, was injured and apprehended by a K9 unit. He was arrested after being treated at a nearby hospital.
In total, police located 16 burglarized vehicles at the Sterling Apartments and Peachford Hospital and identified three other vehicles the suspects attempted to burglarize. Cheek said officers recovered a stolen vehicle, two stolen handguns and other stolen items during the incident.
Those arrested in the incident included four 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old male, Cheek said.
The 17-year-olds were transported to DeKalb County Jail, and the 15-year-old was transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.
Cheek said each of the suspects will face multiple felony charges.