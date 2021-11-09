ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to InCommunity, a disability services center along Holcomb Bridge Road, after reports of harassment Oct. 20.
The victim said an employee who was fired the day before threatened him through text messages and phone calls. He said the suspect told him “I will pull up on you,” during one of the calls.
The victim said he knew the suspect owned a gun because he brought the weapon to work Oct. 15 and showed it to co-workers. No one reported the incident to police because it was not deemed threatening. The victim said it did violate company policy and led to the suspect’s termination.
The victim said he had received threatening text messages all morning, asked that police trespass the suspect from the property.
