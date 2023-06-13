Firearm brandished at Alpharetta Wendy’s

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said employees of the Wendy’s restaurant on Mansell Road reported that a woman threatened them with a firearm while complaining about her food order.
Police responded to the restaurant at about 7 p.m. May 29 after receiving reports a female suspect had brandished a gun and pointed it at several people while demanding a medium order of fries from the restaurant.
Despite store employees’ continued explanations that the fries were in her food bag, she continued to point the firearm in a threatening manner, before fleeing the scene in a Ford SUV.
At the time of the report, no suspects in this incident had been identified by police.