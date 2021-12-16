Fire spurs residents, pets to evacuate condo units

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police and firefighters were called out to a Nov. 29 fire at a condominium along Teal Court. Several residents and pets were forced to evacuate the building.
Officers arrived and found flames running up the backside of the three-story structure, which sustained fire damage throughout. Police rescued a dog from one of the units.
A repairman working on an HVAC unit on the property told officers he noticed smoke coming from the back of the building. The man said he took cover moments later when he saw the smoke turn into flames, according to police.
