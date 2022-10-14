Fire damages Roswell residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department responded to a call on Powell Drive at around 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 13, where they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story house.
While no injuries were reported, the inside of the home sustained significant damage.
Roswell Fire Department spokesman Chad Miller said a resident called 911 to report smoke coming from inside his house after his smoke alarm activated.
The extent of the damage was not immediately available. The Roswell Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
The fire department encourages everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are tested monthly and are less than 10 years old. For more information on fire safety, visit roswellgov.com/fire or nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Safety-equipment/Smoke-alarms.