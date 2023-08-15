Felony suspect arrested with self-inflicted wound

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and SWAT Team served a felony aggravated assault warrant July 30 at a home on Kelly Drive.
Sheriff’s officials said the arrest and search warrant stemmed from a domestic dispute that morning in which a male suspect allegedly attempted to strangle a female victim. A county magistrate judge issued the warrant.
Deputies reported the suspect was a previously convicted felon who was thought to be illegally in possession of one or more firearms. The SWAT and negotiations teams were unsuccessful in attempts to convince the suspect to surrender.
After potentially hearing muffled gunshots within the residence, deputies deployed a robot inside, followed by a K9 deputy and his partner. Officials said the suspect was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The County Fire Department, EMS and deputies treated the suspect, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said no deputies discharged their weapons during the incident.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the aggravated assault charge and the warrant service. The Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards is also launching an internal investigation because of the suspect’s self-inflicted injury.