Felony charges leveled in July death of infant in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three arrests were made in the death of a 6-week-old infant who died in an Ashley Drive residence on June 2.
The infant boy’s custodial parents were arrested Nov. 12 and charged with involuntary manslaughter, criminal negligence and drug charges. His birth mother was arrested four days later in Cumming and has been charged with reckless abandonment.
Deputies responded to the June call for an unresponsive baby and spoke to 32-year-old Caitlyn Diamond Swinks, the infant’s custodial mother. Swinks said she fed the baby and put him to sleep between her and the custodial father, Nathaniel Weldon Gravley, a 33-year-old Canton man.
The couple fell asleep and woke up to find the baby lying on its side unresponsive, deputies said. Officers searched the Ashley Drive residence and found heroin, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also obtained a search warrant to draw Gravley and Swinks’ blood for toxicology testing.
Gravley and Swinks both face charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of cruelty to children-second degree criminal negligence, reckless conduct, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Swinks was also charged with possession of diazepam, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies on Nov. 16 arrested Andrea Sue Hitchcock, 42, the infant’s biological mother. She was charged with reckless abandonment: child under 1 resulting in death. Her involvement in the child’s death was not immediately clear.
