ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta FBI agents on June 9 arrested an Alpharetta man who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 breach on the U.S. Capitol and assaulted federal officers trying to protect the building from insurrectionists.
Kevin Douglas Creek, 46, faces federal felony charges, including assault on a federal officer, physical violence on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
According to a criminal complaint filed this month in U.S. District Court, Creek was seen on body worn camera footage assaulting uniformed riot police. Still images of the assaults showed him striking one officer on the Capitol’s West Terrace. Seconds later, Creek was seen kicking another officer holding a protective riot shield. He admitted that he was armed with mace and a knife at the time, the complaint states.
Federal investigators allege Creek drove to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5 and travelled home Jan. 7. They used credit card records and license plate readers to corroborate his journey both ways.
A complainant tipped the FBI off to Creek on Jan. 9. While visiting the Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, the witness overheard him bragging about being involved in the Jan. 6 melee. Creek said officers gassed him as he and others ran up the steps to the Capitol Building, trying to breach the entrance.
An FBI special agent interviewed Creek on May 21 in the presence of his attorney, David Joyner. Creek admitted to participating in the riots but claimed he “did not remember assaulting any officer,” according to the criminal complaint. He described the events of Jan. 6 in “great detail” and even drew a map for investigators that traced his movements.
When the special agent asked Creek if he regretted his actions that day, Creek replied “50/50,” the complaint said.
Charging affidavits show Creek is the registered owner of Nailed It Roofing and Restoration, a family-owned roofing business based in Johns Creek. He’s also a Marine Corps veteran, according to his Facebook page.
A total of 465 people have been arrested on charges stemming from the Capitol breach since Jan. 6. At least 10 have Georgia ties, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. More than 130 alleged rioters face charges for assaulting officers or impeding law enforcement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.