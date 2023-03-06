Fast food employees attacked with machete

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police was dispatched to Taco Bell/KFC on State Bridge Road Feb. 16, following a reported assault.
The first of two victims said a man walked up to the takeout window, trying to order an 8-count baked chicken meal, but the location doesn’t serve the item. The first victim said the man became angry and threw a bag into the serving window and proceeded to walk to the front of the store, banging and kicking the glass door.
The first victim and a second victim went to confront the man and told him they could give him a refund. But the man was not satisfied, the police report said.
The man dragged the first victim out into the parking lot starting a fight. During the fight, a passenger wearing a blue hoodie got out of a black Ford pickup truck the customer had arrived in and brandished a machete.
The second victim tried to stop the passenger from hitting the first victim with the machete. During the fight, both victims received lacerations — one to the left eyebrow, and one had lacerations on his left hand near his thumb.
Another man joined the fight to assist the employees and received a bloody nose.
After the altercation, the two suspects got back in the truck and drove away turning right on State Bridge Road.
According to the police report, a video of the incident is being acquired from management. Both victims were transported to North Fulton Hospital for their injuries and want to press charges.